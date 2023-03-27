Dozens cited for underage drinking after parking complaint leads law enforcement to party

CUMBERLAND (WQOW) - Law enforcement gave out dozens of underage drinking citations after finding a large party in Barron County over the weekend, and now officials are asking parents to talk to their kids about alcohol.
According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, they received a parking complaint on 26th Avenue north of Cumberland around 11 p.m. on Saturday.
When deputies arrived, they found what is described as a large party happening at a house. Law enforcement subsequently gave underage drinking citations to 34 people ages 17-20, and three people were given second offense underage drinking citations.
Fitzgerald said one person was cited for hosting/permitting underage alcohol, and they are currently investigating where the alcohol came from.
"With prom and graduation season coming up, this is a good reminder to talk to your kids about the dangers of alcohol," Fitzgerald said in a press release. "While no serious injuries took place, an ambulance was called to this scene for a couple cases of mild hypothermia from people that fled from the scene but later returned. We have seen cases like this end in tragedy. Please do your part in keeping our kids safe. Talk to them about the dangerous of drugs and alcohol, if you hear something report it and never provide alcohol anyone under the age of 21. Together we can keep our kids safe."