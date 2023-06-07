 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY ACROSS WEST CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The combination of low humidity values, drying fuels and breezy
winds will cause any fires to potentially become difficult to
control today in much of west central Wisconsin.

Relative humidity values today will fall to as low as 20 to 25
percent along with northeast winds up to around 10 mph, gusting
to near 15 mph. These weather conditions today combined with the
lack of rainfall over the past few weeks and drying fuels will
promote conditions which may lead to the rapid growth and spread
of fires in west central Wisconsin.

Check burning restrictions and exercise caution if working with
fires today. Heed instructions from fire weather officials,
especially if any burning bans are enacted.

Driver accused of striking man picking up recycling bin on side of Highway 10 given jail time, probation

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY (WQOW) - An area woman is going to jail for hitting a man with her Jeep as he stopped along a highway to pick up a recycling bin on the side of the road. 

Police say Ashley Heath, from Fairchild, was intoxicated when she hit the man, who was wearing high visibility clothing and whose hazard lights were on. He lost a limb, had to have a kidney removed, and suffered a severe traumatic brain injury.

It happened in December of 2021 on Highway 10 near Strum. Heath, whose one-year-old child was in the vehicle, admitted she had smoked marijuana that day.

She was sentenced to six months in jail. While on probation for the next seven years, she must do 100 hours of community service every year, can't consume alcohol or drugs, and must write letters of thanks and gratitude every year on the anniversary of the crash to Strum first responders.

Her drivers license was also revoked for two years.

