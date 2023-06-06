Dunn County home invasion called random act; suspect arrested but not identified

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A home invasion early Tuesday morning is being called a random act, and while the suspect is in custody they have not been positively identified.
According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, they were dispatched just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on County Highway C in the township of Dunn.
Officials said a woman forced entry into the home, and when confronted by the homeowner, she struck them with a blunt weapon. The homeowner is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The homeowners were able to subdue the woman until deputies arrived, and officials said she was arrested. But they have not yet positively identified her. In a press release, Sheriff Kevin Bygd said they believe she drove a stolen vehicle to the victims' house, and had on her stolen property, including ID that was not hers.
Bygd said it appears based on their preliminary investigation that this was a random act and the victims were not targeted.