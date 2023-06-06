 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT TODAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until 6 PM
CDT. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, and Saint Croix.

Due to surface smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec,
Canada, elevated PM2.5 concentrations will lead to the air
quality index reaching the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level.
People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Dunn County home invasion called random act; suspect arrested but not identified

  • Updated
  • 0
Dunn County Sheriff

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A home invasion early Tuesday morning is being called a random act, and while the suspect is in custody they have not been positively identified. 

According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, they were dispatched just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on County Highway C in the township of Dunn. 

Officials said a woman forced entry into the home, and when confronted by the homeowner, she struck them with a blunt weapon. The homeowner is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. 

The homeowners were able to subdue the woman until deputies arrived, and officials said she was arrested. But they have not yet positively identified her. In a press release, Sheriff Kevin Bygd said they believe she drove a stolen vehicle to the victims' house, and had on her stolen property, including ID that was not hers. 

Bygd said it appears based on their preliminary investigation that this was a random act and the victims were not targeted. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you