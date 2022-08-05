Dunn County man sentenced to probation for role in fatal overdose

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - One of the people charged after a woman died of an apparent drug overdose in Menomonie settled charges against him Friday.
Clinton Manuell, along with Rebecca Barbeau and Randy Johnson, were all charged with drug crimes after the death of Tricia Chapek last August. She was 36.
According to court records, an officer said Barbeau admitted selling the meth to Manuell and Chapek the day before she died. Barbeau said Johnson served as the middle man in the drug deal.
Clinton Manuell pleaded no contest to felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Judge Luke Wagner placed him on probation for three years. Manuell also needs to perform 50 hours of community service, maintain absolute sobriety, and pay more than $1,000 in costs.
Cases against Barbeau and Johnson are still making their way through the court system.
DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - The verdicts are in for one of the people who were charged after a woman died of an apparent drug overdose in Menomonie.
After a day-long trial, a Dunn County jury on Tuesday found Randy E. Johnson guilty of being party to making or delivering methamphetamine and possessing meth with intent to sell it. He was also convicted of three counts of bail jumping. Sentencing is set for July.
Johnson, along with Clinton Manuell and Rebecca Barbeau, were charged last August after Tricia Chapek's body was found. Police say Barbeau admitted selling meth to Manuell and the victim the day before she died, with Johnson serving as a middleman.
Manuell returns to court in May, Barbeau in June.