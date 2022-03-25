Dunn County Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious car fires

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating car fires that they say are suspicious in nature.
On Thursday at 9:12 a.m., a call came in for multiple cars on fire in the Park-and-Ride lot off of Highway 12.
When responders arrived on scene, they found three cars in flames. Crews were able to put the fires out and keep them from spreading.
A vehicle was seen leaving the lot after the fires were started. It was later found, and two people were arrested on unrelated charges in St. Croix County. Their names have not been released at this time.
The fires remain under investigation by the sheriff's office. The Wisconsin DOJ Fire Marshal's Office is assisting them.