Durand man settles multiple child sexual assault charges against him

PEPIN COUNTY (WQOW) - Just weeks after he was charged with sexually assaulting a second child, an area man has settled both cases against him.
Michael Wulff, from Durand, was charged recently in Pepin County with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl, and three counts of attempting to assault her.
But all of those charges were dismissed Monday when Wulff agreed to plead no contest to sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in a different case that was filed last year.
Two other charges in that case were also dismissed in return for his plea. Wulff faces up to 60 years in prison when he is sentenced in August.