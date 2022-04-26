Eau Claire business owner accused of selling narcotics out of storefront

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man who owns the store Drip Kickz on Water Street is being held on a $250,000 cash bond after being charged with 12 felonies and two misdemeanors.
Duane L. Perkins, 42, was arrested on Thursday and charged in Eau Claire County on Monday.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire investigators received information in November 2021 that Duane "DJ" Perkins was involved in selling narcotics, including fentanyl, out of his storefront Drip Kickz on Water Street.
One sources told investigators of an instance where a person came into Drip Kickz, unhappy with the quality of fentanyl they received, and so they began to knock over merchandise. The sources told investigators Perkins produced a handgun and pointed it at this subject. Another source gave investigators a similar report.
An information also told investigators of a time in the summer of 2021 when they went to Drip Kickz to buy fentanyl from Perkins, but because Perkins was worried they were an informant, he made them undress to prove they were not wearing a wire. The informant said that while they were undressing, Perkins pointed a gun to their head.
Between February and March of 2022, investigators staged four "controlled purchases" of fentanyl from Perkins.
On April 21, they arrested Perkins and executed a search warrant on the store. Investigators found ecstasy, THC, .54 grams of what was field-tested positive as fentanyl. They also found "a large number" of counterfeit $100 bills under the cash register.
When talking to investigators, Perkins said he only sold fentanyl to support his own drug habit, and that he "just helps people get what they need." He also said the ecstasy was his own to keep him awake.
As for his possession of a firearm while a convicted felon, he told investigators he was unaware he could not posses a firearm.