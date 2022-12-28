Eau Claire business owner charged for allegedly selling THC out of store

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local business owner has been charged after allegedly selling THC out of his Eau Claire store.
Samuel J. Pastorello, owner of Heady Hut in Banbury Place, is facing multiple drug charges.
According to the criminal complaint:
Law enforcement learned of Pastorello from a confidential information who said they had purchased THC from Pastorello multiple times during open business hours.
Law enforcement had the informant buy THC while wearing a wire. Police then obtained a warrant and searched Heady Hut. During their search they found THC in a cabinet drawer, inside multiple backpacks, on the floor, and in seven plastic containers on a desk.
Pastorello was given a $5,000 signature bond on Wednesday.