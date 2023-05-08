Eau Claire business owner pleads no contest to drug charges

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A plea deal was reached Monday with the Eau Claire business owner who was charged for allegedly selling drugs out of his Water Street store.
Duane Perkins owns the store Drip Kickz. According to the criminal complaint, Perkins told police he only sold fentanyl to support his own drug habit.
Monday in court he pleaded no contest to delivery of fentanyl, possession of THC with intent to deliver and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His remaining 11 charges will be dismissed but read in during his sentencing on July 24.
Perkins was also charged with a new crime Friday. According to court documents filed with that charge, Perkins was recorded on the jail phone asking someone to claim a gun found in the store was hers.
That charge will also be dismissed and read in at his sentencing as part of the plea deal.