Eau Claire daycare worker charged with abuse after parent says infant came home with scrapes, bruises

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire daycare worker is facing up to 22 years in prison for allegedly abusing a child in her care.
Mercedes Bergeron is charged with two counts of physical abuse of a child. Each of those charges carries a maximum penalty of six years in prison but, since she was paid to provide childcare, she faces an additional five years in prison on each charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police interviewed the mother of the nearly nine-month-old victim. She said her son has had more than ten incidents at Hand in Hand daycare with no explanation, including coming home with scrapes, bruises, or bleeding.
An employee told police he'd seen Bergeron throw the child by the arm, but he caught him before he hit his head on the ground. On the same day, he saw Bergeron kick the child in the chin causing him to fall and hit his head on cement.
These incidents would have happened when the victim was less than seven months old.
A different employee told police Bergeron did not speak kindly about the baby and referred to him as "annoying".
When interviewed by police, Bergeron denied abusing the child but did say he was a "difficult child" and admitted to feeling frustrated.
Bergeron is due in court November second for an initial appearance.
News 18 reached out to Hand in Hand Daycare for a comment on the case and to ask about Bergeron's employment status, but have not yet heard back.