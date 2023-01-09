Eau Claire homicide suspect pleads not guilty for September death

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - One of the men accused of killing an Altoona man in a drive by shooting in September has pleaded not guilty.
In court Monday Xavier Thompson entered a not guilty plea. He, along with Michael Purnell and Kemone Golden, are accused of killing Christopher Conner of Altoona on September 17 near the intersection of Bellevue and Bergen Avenues.
According to the criminal complaint, witnesses and those involved say the shooting happened after a night of bar hopping. An argument between a group of men, including the victim, was caught on camera at a bar minutes before police were called to the shooting scene.
While Thompson and Purnell are behind bars, Golden is not. An arrest warrant was issued in November, but Eau Claire Police have yet to apprehend him.