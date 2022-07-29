Eau Claire man accused of holding woman and her children hostage for five days charged with 20 felonies

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man who police say led them on a 20-mile chase earlier this month in Vernon County is now charged locally with 20 felonies after allegedly holding a woman and her children hostage for days.
According to the criminal complaint:
The victim told police Aaron Trumble came to her apartment, held a knife to her neck and raped her. She said Trumble held her and her two small children hostage for the next five days.
During that time, she said he beat her, raped her, and threatened to kill her and the children numerous times. At one point, when Trumble was in another room she said she tried to grab her kids and leave, but Trumble caught her on the porch and pulled her back inside.
His charges include causing mental harm to a child, battery, kidnapping, and seven counts of first degree sexual assault.
A $500,000 signature bond was set in Eau Clarie County court Friday, which he signed. He is due back in court on August 9 for a preliminary hearing.
Trumble is scheduled to appear in a Vernon County courtroom next week. That is where he was arrested after the woman reported the incident to police.