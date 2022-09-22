Eau Claire man arrested after allegedly ramming vehicle into squad car

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man has been arrested after police say he repeatedly rammed a Lake Hallie police car.
Lake Hallie police chief Edward Orgon said officers were called to a home on County Highway OO Wednesday when a man backed his car into the squad car, then backed into a home before driving towards the officer, and ramming the squad car a second time.
After a short pursuit they were able to arrest the man who was driving.
James Tyler of Eau Claire is facing a slew of charges including recklessly endangering safety, fleeing officers, two counts of criminal damage to property and fourth offense OWI. Formal charges have not yet been filed.
No officers were seriously injured.