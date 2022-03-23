Eau Claire man arrested after injuring officer, high speed car chase, wrong-way driving on Interstate

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A taser deployed, an injured officer and a chase into oncoming traffic— that sequence of events Tuesday night created a dangerous situation for Eau Claire Police, State Patrol, and innocent drivers.
Tuesday night around 10 p.m. an Eau Claire officer located a stolen vehicle out of Minnesota in the Regency Inn parking lot. The suspect, identified as John Martin of Eau Claire, was inside.
According to authorities, Martin attempted to get away, refusing commands. A taser was deployed but didn't appear to slow him down.
Police say Martin then led the officer on a chase on foot inside the hotel before slamming the door on the officer's arm. The officer used pepper spray, but Martin wound up back in the stolen vehicle speeding away.
According to Eau Claire police, Martin led authorities on a chase on Hastings Way to Highway 93 and then I-94, reaching speeds as fast as 100 mph. At one point police dashcam video shows Martin driving the wrong way on I-94, swerving through oncoming traffic.
Martin eventually hit stop sticks set by the State Patrol and once officers closed in, Martin rammed a squad car before attempting one last escape on foot and winding up in handcuffs.
Martin was arrested on a number of charges, including resisting arrest, possession of meth and first degree endangering safety.