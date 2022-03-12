Eau Claire man arrested for reckless endangering of safety for firing rifle in neighborhood

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man is in custody after an incident Saturday morning in which he allegedly fired a rifle in his neighborhood.
According to a press release from the Eau Claire Police Department, they responded to a call that a man was walking around the area of Boardwalk Circle shooting a rifle. After searching the area and conducting interviews, they located and arrested 19-year-old Aaron Jones.
Police officials said that some of the shots entered neighborhood homes, but no one was injured. They did locate the rifle, and evidence suggested multiple rounds were fired. Officials added that they identified the rifle as one that was recently reported stolen.
Jones is being held at the Eau Claire County Jail, and police say there is no additional concern for public safety.