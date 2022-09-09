Eau Claire man charged after allegedly harming multiple nurses

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man is facing two decades in prison after he was accused of assaulting multiple Mayo Clinic nurses.
Kenneth C. Willer, 30, is charged with four felony counts of bodily harm to a health care provider.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were called to Mayo Clinic on Sunday after a report that a patient assaulted a nurse. Police were told that Willer had been admitted to the hospital earlier that morning, and became belligerent. Witnesses told police he was throwing things around the room, and when staff tried to strap him to a bed, he hit one of the nurses.
Later, police were called back to Mayo. Witnesses said that while Willer was sedated, nurses needed to move his body position. When the restraint was removed from his right arm, he began swinging his arm around and attempted to headbutt the nurses. They told police they were both injured by Willer during this interaction.
Police were called to Mayo a few days later for a fourth nurse who wanted to report that Willer had injured her on Sunday. This nurse told police she was shoved twice while she was assigned to his care.
If convicted he faces 24 years in prison. In court Thursday he signed a $10,000 signature bond which requires he have no contact with the nurses.