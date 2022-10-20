Eau Claire man charged in federal court for alleged fraud scheme that totaled more than $500,000

MADISON (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man made an initial appearance in federal court Wednesday for an alleged years-long fraud scheme.
Robert Carter, 43, of Eau Claire, was charged with 17 counts of wire fraud, 6 counts of money laundering, and two counts of identity theft.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Western District of Wisconsin the alleged scheme happened between 2016 and 2021. Carter would get credit cards and loans by providing false information about his employment, income, property ownership, and at times used someone else's identity.
The indictment alleges he took in $511,117 from the scheme.
On each wire fraud and money laundering count, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison. He also faces a minimum of two years, to be served consecutively with other sentencing, on each of the identify theft charges.