Eau Claire man charged in federal court for being a felon in possession of a firearm

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man is charged in federal court for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
That's the charge Nathaniel R. Larson, 25, is facing according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice Office in the Western District of Wisconsin.
The indictment alleges Larson possessed a loaded 9mm handgun on July 11, 2023.
According to local court records, Larson has felony charges dating back to 2016 in Eau Claire County. He also has felony cases in Trempealeau, Barron and Rusk Counties.
If convicted in federal court, Larson faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.