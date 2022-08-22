Eau Claire man charged with assaulting child given probation

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl was given probation Monday.
Teng Xiong was charged with repeated sexual assault of a child in 2019.
According to court records, the victim told police Xiong started assaulting her when she was 8-years-old, but the abuse stopped when she reported it to a teacher at Northstar Middle School.
A police report was found on Xiong dating back to 2015, but charges were not filed then.
Monday in court Xiong pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of fourth degree sexual assault and two counts of bail jumping as part of a plea deal.
Judge Sarah Harless sentenced him to two years of probation. He must also stay sober, comply with sex offender registration for 15 years, and follow any recommended programming or treatments. If he doesn't commit any more crimes he will not spend time in jail.