Eau Claire man charged with attempted homicide ordered indefinitely to state mental health institution

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man's fate was sealed Tuesday after he was found not guilty by insanity on a charge of elder abuse.
Lue Xiong was charged with attempted murder for beating and stabbing his 87 year old father, and stepping on his neck last July. In May of this year, Xiong pleaded no contest to elder abuse and strangulation/suffocation, but the judge found him not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
Tuesday in court Judge Michael Schumacher found that conditional release would pose a significant risk to Xiong or others. Instead, the judge ordered him held at a state mental institution indefinitely.