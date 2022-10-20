Eau Claire man charged with hate crime after allegedly cutting non-English speaking neighbor's cable

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man is charged with a hate crime for allegedly targeting neighbors he believed were "illegal aliens."
According to the criminal complaint:
Shannon Pearson, 48, called police claiming his upstairs neighbor pushed him down the stairs. He said they did that after he confronted them about being in the country illegally.
Pearson admitted to drinking that day and said he got upset when the cable guy came to install internet for his neighbors. He told police he cut the internet cable after installation because "I just don't feel that they deserve cable."
The upstairs neighbors were interviewed separately through an interpreter and gave matching accounts, telling police they were sleeping at the time because they work overnight, and did not push Pearson down the stairs.
When police asked Pearson why he thought they were illegal immigrants he said it is because they do not speak English. Police then told Pearson they are not in fact illegal aliens.
Pearson is charged with obstructing an officer and criminal damage to property. That charge is upgraded to a felony because it is categorized as a hate crime.
Pearson was released from jail on a $1,000 signature bond. He is due back in court at the end of November for a hearing.