Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT TUESDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett,
Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door,
Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant,
Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Iron, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau,
Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Langlade, Lincoln,
Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette - North, Marinette - South,
Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe, Oconto - North, Oconto -
South, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage,
Price, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Saint Croix, Sauk, Sawyer,
Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth,
Washburn, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago,
Wood.

Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
southerly transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Eau Claire man charged with hate crime makes plea deal

Shannon Pearson Mug

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A plea deal was reached Tuesday with an Eau Claire man charged with a hate crime.

Shannon Pearson thought his neighbors were in the country illegally because they didn't speak English. The criminal complaint said he cut their internet cable because he thought they didn't deserve cable.

He also falsely accused one neighbor of pushing him down the stairs, but admitted he had been drinking that day.

Tuesday in court Pearson pleaded guilty to criminal damage to property as a hate crime — but the charge will be reduced to a citation for disorderly conduct in two years if he doesn't commit any crimes and writes letters of apology to the victims. He also has to stay sober and continue mental health counseling that addresses tolerance and diversity.

