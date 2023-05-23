Eau Claire man charged with hate crime makes plea deal

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A plea deal was reached Tuesday with an Eau Claire man charged with a hate crime.
Shannon Pearson thought his neighbors were in the country illegally because they didn't speak English. The criminal complaint said he cut their internet cable because he thought they didn't deserve cable.
He also falsely accused one neighbor of pushing him down the stairs, but admitted he had been drinking that day.
Tuesday in court Pearson pleaded guilty to criminal damage to property as a hate crime — but the charge will be reduced to a citation for disorderly conduct in two years if he doesn't commit any crimes and writes letters of apology to the victims. He also has to stay sober and continue mental health counseling that addresses tolerance and diversity.