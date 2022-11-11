Eau Claire man charged with reckless homicide after fentanyl overdose death

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man is charged with multiple crimes for allegedly providing the drugs that someone overdosed and died using.
Edward Wells, who is currently listed as homeless, is charged with reckless homicide by delivering drugs, possessing fentanyl, resisting an officer and a number of bail violations.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were called to the Oakwood Mall on August 2 for a drug overdose. That person died, and earlier this week the medical examiner listed the cause of death as "fentanyl overdose."
Pills found on the victim matched pills that were found in Wells' backpack, which he left behind after running from police days after the death.
Snapchat messages between Wells and the victim in the days leading up to the death detail the transaction between them.
Wells is being held on a $50,000 cash bond. He is due back in court December 1 for a status conference.