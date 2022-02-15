Eau Claire man charged with sexually assaulting a child

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man is facing 40 years in prison after being accused of sexual assault.
Azjohn Hilson was charged Tuesday with sexual assault of a child under the age of 16. Prosecutors are also asking that he be placed on lifetime supervision because of the seriousness of the offense.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police the assault happened once when she was 13. Hilson would have been 18 at that time.
She said Hilson told her if she told anyone about the assault, he would kill himself.
Hilson posted a $1,500 cash bond Tuesday with orders not to have intentional contact with minor children.
Hilson is due back in court on February 22 for a preliminary hearing.