Eau Claire man facing decades behind bars for child sex crime charges

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man is facing decades behind bars if convicted of child sex crimes.
Steven Hauck was charged in Eau Claire Monday with three felonies, including first degree sexual assault. He is 76 years old.
According to the criminal complaint, Hauck told police the assault happened when the boy was seven years old. He also told police he has prior offenses for child sex crimes, dating back to 1970.
Hauck was released Monday on a $25,000 signature bond with the conditions he not have any contact with children and not be within 100 yards of a school or playground.