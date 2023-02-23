Eau Claire man facing decades behind bars for repeated sexual assault of a child charge

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man is charged in Chippewa County for allegedly sexually assaulting a child for years.
Spartacus Bruschuk is charged with repeated sexual assault of a child, which carries a maximum penalty of 60 years if convicted.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police the assaults started when she between the ages of five and seven and lasted until she was 13. She told police about a time when she was in elementary school that Bruschuk made her take a pregnancy test.
Bruschuk is due in court on Tuesday for an initial appearance.