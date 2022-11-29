Eau Claire man facing federal indictment over alleged $35M bank fraud scheme

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man made an initial court appearance before a federal judge in Minnesota for three charges of bank fraud.
Matthew Thomas Onofrio, 31, is accused of orchestrating a $35 million bank fraud scheme over the course of two years.
According to court documents, it happened between 2020 and 2022. He is accused of operating a business entity called "Northwoods Management LLC" and used it to market a real estate investing program for investors to acquire commercial properties.
"Onofrio allegedly engaged in several fraudulent acts as part of the scheme, including causing false information to be submitted to lenders financing investors’ real estate purchases and altering purchase agreements to support higher appraisals of the properties," said a news release from U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.
The news release went on to say the charges are the result of an investigation from the FBI, IRS, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation – Office of Inspector General.