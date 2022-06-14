 Skip to main content
Eau Claire man facing more than 100 years in prison if convicted of alleged child sexual assault

  Updated
  • 0
Po Chao Xiong

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man is facing up to 130 years in prison if convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl.

Por Chao Xiong, who is 26, is charged with two counts each of felony sexual assault of a child under 16 and child enticement.

According to the criminal complaint, police were notified of the case when the juvenile learned she was pregnant. She told police Xiong raped her twice, starting when she 15. After that she said they continued to have sex but she no longer told him no.

Xiong was released Tuesday on a signature bond. He is due back in court late July for a hearing.

