Eau Claire man facing multiple child sexual assault charges

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man is charged with multiple sex crimes against a child.
Marcel Wiseman is charged with six felonies, including two counts of first degree sexual assault of a child under 13, repeated sexual assault of a child and child enticement.
According to the criminal complaint, the 12-year-old victim told police about the assaults and told them Wiseman made her promise not to tell anyone. When interviewed by police, Wiseman initially denied the allegations, but did later say it happened one time.
A $25,000 cash bond was set Wednesday in court. Wiseman is due back Friday for another bond hearing.