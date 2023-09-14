Eau Claire man facing new charges in child sexual assault case

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man is charged with a slew of sex crimes in a case that dates back to earlier this year.
Coy Buchanan is currently being held on a $500,000 cash bond. His charges include multiple counts of child enticement, sexual assault, sexual exploitation and possessing child pornography.
According to the criminal complaint:
The victim told police Buchanan had been raping her. She estimated the assaults happened 20 to 40 times.
When questioned by police, Buchanan admitted they'd had sex four times. Videos and images of the assaults were found on Buchanan's phone.
Buchanan was previously charged in April for the assaults. That case was recently dismissed so this case, with the additional charges related to what was found on his phone, could be filed.