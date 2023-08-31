 Skip to main content
Eau Claire man found guilty on child sex crime charges

Jay Conklin

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The verdicts are in for an Eau Claire man accused of child sex crimes.

After a two day trial, a jury deliberated for an hour Wednesday before finding Jay Conklin guilty of all three charges, including sexual assault of a child, and causing mental harm to a child.

Conklin was charged last year when a victim came forward and said Conklin had sexually assaulted him in 2017, when he was nine and ten years old.

Conklin is already serving a 16 year prison sentence for child sexual assault in 2018. He will be sentenced on this week's convictions on December 15. 

