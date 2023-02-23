Eau Claire man going to prison for child porn possession

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man will spend three years behind bars after graphic images of child pornography were found on his computer.
Tommy Xiong was charged in 2018 with four felonies of possession of child pornography. According to the criminal complaint, officers were led to Xiong's house after an online investigation into sharing child pornography.
When he was arrested, officers found at least four graphic images of naked children, one thought could be as young as a year old.
Thursday in court, the judge sentenced him to three years in prison, followed by three years of extended supervision as part of a plea deal. Xiong will also be on the sex offender registry for the rest of his life.