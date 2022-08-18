Eau Claire man in prison for child sexual assault charged again

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man currently in prison for sexually assaulting a child is now charged with new crimes of a similar nature.
Three new felony charges were filed against Jay Conklin Wednesday, including first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 and causing mental harm to a child.
According to the criminal complaint a new victim came forward and told police Conklin assaulted him when he was nine and ten years old in Eau Claire.
Conklin was sentenced to 16 years in prison for child sexual assault in 2018. He was also previously convicted of another child sex crime in South Dakota in 1993.
He is currently incarcerated at the Stanley prison.