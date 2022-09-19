Eau Claire man pleads guilty to child sex crimes

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man accused of child sexual assault has reached an agreement with prosecutors.
As we reported, Seric Rehbein, who is 50, was charged in May with ten felonies, including repeated sexual assault of a child, and multiple counts of child sexual assault.
According to the criminal complaint, the girl said the assaults started in 2012 when she was four years old and continued for two years.
Last week in court, Rehbein pleaded guilty to two amended counts of child sex crimes. Attorneys for the state and Rehbein agreed that they would jointly recommend he spend ten years in prison, followed by 20 years of extended supervision.
A judge will have the final say at the sentencing hearing scheduled for January 13.