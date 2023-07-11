Eau Claire man pleads no contest in $35 million bank fraud scheme

(WQOW) - An Eau Claire man will be sentenced in January for his role in a $35 million bank fraud scheme.
Related: Eau Claire man facing federal indictment over alleged $35M bank fraud scheme
Matthew Onofrio, 31, pleaded no contest Monday to a federal charge of bank fraud. The US Attorneys office in Minnesota said he defrauded multiple banks between 2020 and last August.
They say Onofrio ran "Northwoods Management LLC" which he used to market a real estate investing program.
"Onofrio allegedly engaged in several fraudulent acts as part of the scheme, including causing false information to be submitted to lenders financing investors’ real estate purchases and altering purchase agreements to support higher appraisals of the properties," said a news release from U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.
Prosecutors are seeking more than $35 million from Onofrio, who faces up to 30 years in prison.