Eau Claire man reaches plea agreement in child sexual assault case

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man will spend a decade behind bars for his crimes against a child.
Seric Rehbein was charged last May with ten felonies, including multiple counts of child sexual assault and causing mental harm to a child. According to the criminal complaint, the girl said the assaults started in 2012 when she was four years old and continued for two years.
As part of a plea agreement, Rehbein pleaded guilty to two of the charges. The other eight were dismissed but read in during sentencing.
Judge Michael Schumacher sentenced Rehbein to ten years of prison time followed by 20 years of extended supervision. During that time, he cannot have contact with anyone under the age of 18 without a sober, adult chaperone. He will also be on the sex offender registry.