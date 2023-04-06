Eau Claire man reaches plea deal in child sexual assault case

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A plea deal was reached with an Eau Claire man charged with raping a 15-year-old girl.
Por Chao Xiong pleaded no contest Thursday to child enticement, in return for dismissal of child sexual assault charges.
Police were notified of the case when the juvenile learned she was pregnant. She told police Xiong raped her twice, starting when she was 15. After that she said they continued to have sex, but she no longer told him no.
Judge Sarah Harless gave Xiong a year and a half in prison. He must also get sex offender treatment and register as a sex offender for 15 years.