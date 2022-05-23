Eau Claire man sentenced for child enticement

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A plea bargain was reached Monday with an Eau Claire man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl.
Eau Claire County prosecutors agreed to dismiss a child sexual assault charge, and Maxwell Munz pleaded no contest to child enticement. Judge Sarah Harless sentenced him to six months in jail, five years probation, and ordered him to register as a sex offender for 15 years.
Munz was accused of taking a 14 year old girl for a ride, and entering the Eau Claire parking ramp. She said he engaged the child locks, and forced himself on her.