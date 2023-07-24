Eau Claire man sentenced for selling drugs out of Water Street store

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Prison time was ordered Monday for the Eau Claire man charged with selling drugs out of his Water Street store.
Duane Perkins owns the store Drip Kickz. Last April, he was charged with a slew of drug charges as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm and endangering safety.
According to the criminal complaint, Perkins told police he only sold fentanyl to support his own drug habit.
As part of a plea deal Perkins was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision. He was given credit for the 459 days he's already spent behind bars.