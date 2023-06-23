Eau Claire man sentenced on child sex crimes charges

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Two cases of child sex crimes were settled against an Eau Claire man Friday.
76-year-old Steven Hauck was charged in February with first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 and causing mental harm to a child. In 2022, he was charged with exposing his genitals and child enticement. According to one of the criminal complaints, the boy was seven years old when the assault happened.
Hauck also told police he has prior offenses for child sex crimes dating back to 1970.
Friday in court, Judge Michael Schumacher sentenced Hauck to six years in prison followed by seven years of probation. He will also need to register as a sex offender for 15 years.