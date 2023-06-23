 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT SATURDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the
Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect through
11 PM CDT SATURDAY night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Eau Claire man sentenced on child sex crimes charges

  • 0
Hauck

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Two cases of child sex crimes were settled against an Eau Claire man Friday. 

76-year-old Steven Hauck was charged in February with first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 and causing mental harm to a child. In 2022, he was charged with exposing his genitals and child enticement. According to one of the criminal complaints, the boy was seven years old when the assault happened.

Hauck also told police he has prior offenses for child sex crimes dating back to 1970.

Friday in court, Judge Michael Schumacher sentenced Hauck to six years in prison followed by seven years of probation. He will also need to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you