Eau Claire man sentenced to decades behind bars for child sexual assault

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A sentence was handed down Thursday for an Eau Claire man charged with sexually assaulting two children.
Judge Michael Schumacher gave Jesse Woodford 28 years in prison. Woodford pleaded no contest last year to two counts of child sexual assault.
The first victim told police he started assaulting her when she was nine or ten, and that the assaults continued for years. Another girl said Woodford assaulted her numerous times, when she was between the ages of five and nine.