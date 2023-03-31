Eau Claire man sentenced to jail for shooting death of 14-year-old

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire man responsible for the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy was sentenced to jail Friday.
A jury found Austin Vang guilty of second degree reckless homicide last December.
The case stems from the July 2021 death of Marwan Washington. He was 14.
Eau Claire police said Vang was dating Washington's older sister and the three of them lived together.
According to the criminal complaint, Vang and Washington were "horsing around" with Vang's gun, which he forgot to unload. The gun went off and Washington died.
Vang was 26-years-old at the time of Washington's death.
Friday, Judge Sarah Harless sentenced Vang to four years behind bars. That will be followed by six years of extended supervision. Vang was given credit for the 618 days he's already served in jail.