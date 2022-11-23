Eau Claire man sentenced to prison for stealing, killing dog

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man accused of dognapping, then killing the dog, was sentenced to prison Wednesday.
Joshua Erickson was charged with multiple felonies nearly two years ago for stealing a dog from a home in the Town of Wheaton.
According to court records, the dog's owner believed Erickson stole her husky named "Kawani" because her daughter's boyfriend stole a generator from Erickson.
The dog's body was found several weeks later, stuffed in a 50-gallon drum near a boat landing. An acquaintance of both men told investigators that Erickson admitted to killing the dog.
Wednesday, Judge James Isaacson sentenced Erickson to five years in prison, followed by two years of extended supervision.