Eau Claire man sentenced to prison in fatal Thanksgiving stabbing

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The sentence was handed down Friday for the man convicted of a fatal stabbing in Eau Claire.
Kelly Weiberg was charged in the Thanksgiving morning 2020 stabbing of Travis Lee Smith at Weiberg's home on Franklin Street, off of Birch Street.
Friday, Judge Michael Schumacher sentenced Weiberg to seven years in prison, followed by three years of extended supervision. Weiberg must also pay more than $12,000 in restitution.
Weiberg pleaded guilty in February to homicide by reckless use of a dangerous weapon.
According to the criminal complaint Smith punched Weiberg in the face, and Weiberg, who was intoxicated, stabbed Smith once in the chest with a hunting knife. Smith died two weeks later.
