Eau Claire man who did not appear at his sentencing following child sex crimes conviction again jailed

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eau Caire man found guilty of multiple child sex crimes is now being held on a half-million-dollar bond.
That amount was set Friday for Jesse Woodford. He was found guilty back in April, but then failed to show up for his sentencing hearing in October.
A bench warrant was issued and now, two months later, Woodford is in custody.
He is accused of assaulting multiple children with victims saying the assaults happened when they were as young as five and lasting for years.
Woodford will be sentenced in multiple cases on January 12.