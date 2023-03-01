Eau Claire man who murdered ex-wife in 1983 seeking release from mental institution

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A man who murdered his ex-wife in Eau Claire nearly four decades ago is once again petitioning to be released from a state mental institution.
John J. Brown was sent to the institution after a judge found him not guilty by insanity for the stabbing death of his ex-wife. Rose Brown was stabbed to death at her Vine Street home in August of 1983.
This is Brown's eleventh attempt at conditional release. The previous ones were either denied, or withdrawn by Brown. He is now 80 years old.
The judge handling this petition for release is now expected to appoint a psychologist to examine Brown. A hearing will be held in May.