Eau Claire parents charged with chronic neglect of three children

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Two parents in Eau Claire are facing nine charges combined of chronically neglecting their three children.
According to the criminal complaint, police and child protective services have been to the home of James and Holly Hasledalen more than a dozen times over the past couple months. Each time, they have reported finding the three children — who are the ages of eight, two, and nearly five-months old — filthy, underfed, and wearing dirty diapers.
They say the home is also filthy, with feces and urine covering the ground.
The carpet inside the home was described as "sopping wet and sticky." A neighbor told police the children are often outside, naked and unsupervised. They have seen the two-year-old in the street on several occasions and was nearly hit by a car.
The older children's hair follicles tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.
James and Holly were released Wednesday on signature bond, and cannot have contact with the kids without DHS approval. They are due back in court in November.