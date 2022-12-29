Eau Claire Police still looking for murder suspect; asking to public's help in case

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Three and a half months after a man was murdered in Eau Claire, police are still on the hunt for one of the suspects.
Now, they are asking for your help finding him.
Kemone Golden is one of three men charged with intentional homicide. The other suspects, Michael Purnell and Xavier Thompson, are both in the Eau Claire County Jail.
The charges stem from the September shooting death of Christopher Conner. It happened near the intersection of Bergen and Bellevue Avenues. According to the criminal complaint the shooting happened after a night of bar hopping, and an argument between two groups of men, including the victim.
Eau Claire Police are asking for anyone with information about Kemone Golden's whereabouts to call the department at 715-491-1472. You can also submit an anonymous tip with Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers at info@EauClaireCountyCrimeStoppers.org or at 715-874-8477.