Eau Claire Police still searching for Bellevue Avenue homicide suspect

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Police are still looking for the third person charged in a September shooting that left one man dead in Eau Claire.
On Friday, Kemone Golden of Cadott was charged with first degree intentional homicide, two counts of recklessly endangering safety and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, all as a party to the crime.
The Eau Claire Police Department (ECPD) asked for the public's help, but Golden has yet to be located.
The charges are related to a shooting that happened September 17 near the intersection of Bergen and Bellevue Avenues in Eau Claire. Police were called to the scene just after midnight to reports of gunshots, and found 39-year-old Christopher Conner with a gunshot wound. Despite attempts to save Conner, he died of that wound.
According to the criminal complaint, witnesses and those involved say the shooting happened after a night of bar-hopping. An argument between two groups of men, including the victim, was caught on camera at a bar just seven minutes before police were called to the shooting scene.
Michael Purnell and Xavier Thompson were arrested, and also face charges of first degree intentional homicide, two counts of recklessly endangering safety and discharging a firearm from a vehicle as a party to the crime.
Thompson and Purnell are both being held on a $1 million cash bond.
An arrest warrant for Golden issued Friday remains active as police continue to search for him.
On Monday, officials with the ECPD told News 18 they could not share much about the investigation, but said they are unsure whether or not there is a danger to the public.
Anyone with any information related to Golden's whereabouts is asked to text or call Detective Ryan Lambeseder with the ECPD at 715-828-5899, or to remain anonymous, submit a tip to Eau Claire County Crimestoppers through 715-874-8477 or info@EauClaireCountyCrimeStoppers.org.