Eau Claire victim's family hopes justice can be found in 2016 killing

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A man accused of murdering his Eau Claire neighbor more than six years ago has been ordered to undergo a new competency evaluation.
"I was stoked. We're looking just to put this case through its conclusion," said the victim's sister Jamie Kirchoff.
That's what Jamie Kirchoff thought when she heard the man accused of killing her twin sister, Jenn Ward, was ordered to have a new competency exam.
"I feel somewhat sorry for him and his family because we don't want anyone to have to go through this," Kirchoff expressed. "I am frustrated with the legal process. It's taken a really long time to get to this point."
Shane Helmbrecht was charged with first degree intentional homicide in 2016.
In 2018, he was found incompetent to stand trial and ordered to a mental health facility.
Recently though, it was discovered he was no longer at that facility, but at a halfway house, even though no judge had given permission he could leave.
Helmbrecht is able to come and go as he pleases at the halfway house in Tomah and has a driver's license.
In court Thursday, Eau Claire district attorney Peter Rindal explained why he believed Helmbrecht should undergo another competency hearing, and possibly go to trial for the murder if he is determined to be competent.
"This is someone that has significant self-determination as compared to the person that we were talking about back in January 2018," Rindal said.
However, Helmbrecht's defense attorney Michael Cohen said the D.A. hasn't met their burden of proof for requesting a new competency hearing.
"Frankly judge I'm furious that we're here," Cohen said. "I'm furious that the district attorney's office did not do an investigation about a case not only which they were aware of, but to which they were participants."
Judge Sarah Harless ultimately sided with the state.
Jenn Ward's family is bracing themselves for more years of court hearings, but they say this is one step closer to justice.
"As a family member, as our sister, I miss her laughter and her jokes, her hugs," Kirchoff said. "We're never going to let go. We are going to try and get justice for her."
The defense and the state are expected to report who they agreed to evaluate Helmbrecht by March 3rd. If they don't come to an agreement, the court will appoint someone.
If Helmbrecht is found competent, he could face trial on the murder charge.